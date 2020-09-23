A Creepy Cabaret

The West Milford Players will hold the first show of their season on Saturday, Sept. 26, at The Gazebo at Bubbling Springs Lake at 1 and 5 p.m.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets are strongly recommended in advance by going to www.thewestmilfordplayers.org or calling 973-697-4400 to avoid delays at door.

This is an outside performance. Bring a light jacket, lawn chair or blanket and a mask to wear in common areas. A COVID screening will be done at entrance. Social distancing is required.

“This is our 40th season of bringing live theater to the West Milford and surrounding areas and, just like many others theaters, we are trying to stay afloat with COVID-19 putting a wrench in our season.” said Erika Crocco, president of The West Milford Players. “We are grateful to the WM Parks and Recreation to allow us to use this beautiful facility at Bubbling Springs and encourage all to have a fun day out with your family by coming to the show.

“Tickets are priced to be family-friendly and what better way to start the Halloween Season with songs from Spooky Broadway, Off Broadway and Tales from Beyond?” Crocco added. “This is not a scary show and we encourage all (young and old) to come in costume to be entered to win a prize.

“Please come and support The West Milford Players as this is a critical year for local businesses, non profits and theater a like,” Crocco said. “And we want to do our part to help all. Thank you.”