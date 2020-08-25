Action Park documentary available on HBO Aug. 27

Vernon. HBO Max is releasing its documentary film about Vernon’s very own Action Park on Aug. 27. Titled “Class Action Park,” the film documents the unsupervised, sometimes lethal, no-holds-barred thrills of the park’s life and times, from its inception in 1978 to its closing in 1996. (The site is now Mountain Creek Resort.) For more information and locals’ memories of the park in its heyday, see the related story, “Action Park book relives the good, the bad and the unbelievable,” at the advertisernewsnorth.com. The trailer for the documentary, which starts with the narration “The story of Action Park is a true crime story,” may be found on YouTube (bit.ly/2QpCQDL).