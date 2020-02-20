Annual Wallisch Homestead Art Show and Sale June 6-7

West Milford. The sixth annual Wallisch Homestead Art Show and Sale is set for June 6-7.

The show begins with an artist reception on from 7-8 p.m. on June 5. Pre-registration is required by May 1.

Adult artists can submit up to three pieces for $25, and $15 for artists under 19.

The show continues Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested can go to the organization's website for the full 2020 prospectus www.wallischhomestead.org.

Any questions can be e-mailed to wallischhomestead@gmail.com.

The organization deeply appreciates the participation of the many artists and artisans who have supported its shows in the past.