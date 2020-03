West Milford. Local artist Patricia Quirk, invites the public to an "Artist Meet and Greet" from 1-3 p.m. March 29 on the second floor of the library. This is a unique opportunity to get to know the artist and learn about her artwork. For more information, please contact Library Director Ricardo Pino by calling (973) 728-2824 or by email at pino@wmtl.org.