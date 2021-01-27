Bethel. Bethel Woods to host Virtual Q&A for prospective volunteers

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, will host a virtual volunteer open house on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m. to provide information on volunteering opportunities during the upcoming year.

The first of its kind, the open house moved to a digital streaming platform this year in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

As a nonprofit organization, Bethel Woods relies on the generosity of volunteers who give their time, talent and attention to the center every year.

The digital question-and-answer session will include the opportunity to talk to current volunteers and staff members about training, scheduling and the rewards of volunteering.

It will also detail the measures put into place this past year to keep volunteers safe during their time spent on the historic grounds.

Despite the challenges of 2020, volunteers still donated almost 5,000 hours to Bethel Woods, connecting visitors to the events of the 1960s in The Museum and creating memorable, high-quality experiences during festivals and programs.

“We cannot thank our volunteers enough for the time, dedication, and passion they contribute to Bethel Woods each year,” said Eric Frances, chief executive officer. “Our events and programs would not be the same without their support and generosity.”

Bethel Woods offers volunteer positions for people of all ages, with flexibility regarding schedules and interests. Those interested but unable to tune in can fill out an application online.

For more information, visit BethelWoodsCenter.Org.