West Milford. Apshawa Vol. Fire Co. Auxiliary will be hosting its annual Bunny Lunch on Sunday, March 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Apshawa Firehouse, 666 Macopin Rd. Tickets are $8 per person (child or adult) and lunch includes a small slice of pizza, beverage, dessert;, and photo with Easter Bunny. Call (551) 206-4348 by March 18.