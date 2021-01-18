College offers winter classes in yoga and cooking

Take the boredom out of winter and enjoy one of the Community Education classes offered at Sussex County Community College. Classes are offered in yoga to stimulate the body and mind, and cooking instruction will inspire participants in the kitchen. These classes will run throughout the spring and are open to the public via Zoom.

SCCC is offering two yoga classes, in both Hatha and chair yoga, instructed by Susan Essig.

● Chair Yoga: This class is a gentle form of yoga sitting in a chair or standing using the chair for support. Chair Yoga is a great alternative to traditional Yoga for those struggling with balance issues, have a limited range of motion, have a physical disability or limitation. Participants will learn yoga postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and ways of relaxation with the aid of a chair.Classes will be held on Wednesdays: Feb. 10, Feb. 17, Feb. 24, and March 3 from noon–1 p.m. The cost of the four sessions is $40. Each session is an hour.

● Beginner’s Hatha Yoga: This class is great for beginners and for those looking to unwind and relax regardless of your fitness level. Yoga can help work through stress, emotional issues, anxiety, or psychological challenges and encourages mindfulness, and creating awareness. Classes will be held on Fridays: Feb. 12, Feb. 19, Feb. 26, and March 5 from noon–1 p.m. The cost of the four sessions is $40. Each session is an hour.

For those participants who are looking to beef up their cooking skills, these classes are offered:

● Valentine’s Day Dessert: Join pastry chef Katharine Satter for a fun date night cooking class just in time for Valentine’s day. In this class, you will learn three techniques to create a plated dessert that will focus on classic Valentine’s flavors of chocolate, strawberries & rosé. Class will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. The cost is $20.

● Culinary Basics: Learn basic culinary techniques to cook like a professional with chef Martin Kester. Learn proper knife care, applications, hand placement & cutting techniques. Participants can build a versatile basic pantry along with learning to use a variety of spices to season like a chef. The class will be held Friday, March 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. The cost is $20.

● Yeasted Doughs in Sweet Applications: Learn the fundamentals of yeasted doughs in sweet applications from pastry chef Katharine Satter. This versatile group of doughs can be used to make everything from bread and rolls to doughnuts, sticky buns, and coffee cakes. The class will be held on Friday, April 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. The cost is $20.

● Spring Awakening: Join chef Martin Kester to learn the fundamentals of cooking with the treasures of the growing seasons’ first offerings. Become familiar with the key points of working with these ingredients and maximizing their delicate, fresh flavors. The class will be held on Friday, May 7, from 6:30-8 p.m. The cost is $20 per person.

To register for these classes, visit sussex.edu/enrichment and fill out the form. For more information, contact Linda Connor at lconnor@sussex.edu or call 973-300-2132.