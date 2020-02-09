Drama Geek Studios presents 'Steel Magnolias'

Drama Geek Studios presentation of "Steel Magnolias," the classic drama/comedy is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister's death. The play explores the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. The play made its Broadway debut in 2005 but made its off-Broadway debut on June 19, 1987. It was adapted as a film in 1988 also by Harling, and was released in 1989 with an all-star cast which included Julia Roberts, Sally Fields, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, and Daryl Hannah.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Joshua Reed, co-directed by Meg Koenig and produced by Drama Geek Studios. Steel Magnolias will be held during the weekends of Feb. 21, 22, and 23 as well as the following weekend, Feb. 28, 29, & March 1. Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be pre-purchased by going to www.steeldgs.bpt.me, www.dramageekstudios.com or by calling 973-512-8251. Tickets can also be purchased at the door but this is a limited seating performance. Tickets are $15 for senior citizens 65 and older and students age 17 and younger and $20 for adults. All performances will take place at Drama Geek Studios, 13 Washington Street Newton.

The play opens with discussion of Shelby's wedding day to her fiancé, Jackson, at Truvy's in-home beauty parlour where the women regularly gather. It covers events over the next three years and how the women interact at times of conflict but in the end remain friends. This productions’ cast includes Kayla D’Angelo as Shelby Eatonton-Latcherie, Donna King as M’Lynn Eatonton, Lori Tomlin as Ouiser Boudreaux, Jackie Neville as Clairee Belcher, Colleen McNulty as Truvy Jones and Genevieve Pilat as Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto.

Drama Geek Studios, a non-profit community theater located in Newton, NJ, is a fun, interactive learning environment centered around the performing arts. Drama Geek Studios firmly believes that by developing creativity, fostering individuality, and allowing inspiration to be pursued, we become more productive people. Anyone with an interest in live theater can audition and participate without a participation fee. Drama Geek Studios is located at 13 Washington Street, Newton, NJ. For more information about classes and upcoming performances and auditions, or to purchase tickets, visit dramageekstudios.com or call 973-512-8251.