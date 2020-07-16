Anthony Scanzo-Masiero, a 2017 West Milford High School graduate, has written and recorded his first song, “Feel It Through The Phone.”

Scanzo-Masiero collaborated with songwriter/producer Joshua P. Thompson. The song is on various platforms: YouTube, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, etc.

Scanzo-Masiero has always had a love of music; however he also aspires to go into law. He will be graduating ahead of schedule from the Honors College at George Mason University and plans on attending law school.

He said he sees songwriting and performing as a means of stress release and looks forward to recording more songs in the future. He is grateful to his family and friends for believing in and supporting him.

Some of the funds needed to record this song were received through a GoFundMe page. Scanzo-Masiero said he is very appreciative for the generosity of the community for helping him obtain this goal.

“On this experience as a whole and working with Joshua Thompson,” Scanzo-Masiero said. “I feel like I am one step closer to beginning what will be a long and successful journey. I feel like although this happened so suddenly and there’s still more work to be done, I just have a great feeling regarding my future with music”.

Scanzo-Masiero can be followed on Instagram at anthony_masiero.

The song may also be found by performing a Google search of the title with his name or a search of the song/his name in each of the platforms.

To access the song, download any of the music streaming platforms stated above.