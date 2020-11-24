Greenwood Lake. ‘A Christmas Carol’ as a radio drama

Greenwood Lake Theater presents via audio streaming, “A Christmas Carol,” adapted for radio from Charles Dickens’ novella by Anthony E. Palermo, on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.
Visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org/a-christmas-carol-radio-play.html for video streaming details.
‘A Christmas Carol’ as a radio drama
Please join us for Tony Palermo’s very faithful radio drama adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story of Christmas, memory, and redemption. The dialogue is verbatim Dickens.
This adaptation has been performed and recorded by Hollywood professionals, radio stations, community theatre troupes, colleges, high schools and elementary students across the world.
Cast
Narrator: Nicholas J. Pearson
Scrooge: Brandon Patterson
Charitable Woman/Belle/Belinda Cratchit/Charwoman: Katherine Weatherford
Charitable Woman/Christmas Past/Guest/ Merchant: Mary Virginia
Nephew Fred/Merchant: Nathaniel Myles
Bob Cratchit/Guest: Frank Falisi
Caroler/Marley/Peter Cratchit/Guest/Olde Joe/Buck: Kevin Milnes
Caroler/Fan/Helen (Mrs.Fred)/Martha Cratchit: Courtney Silber
Mrs. Cratchit/Guest: Laura Ann Peterson
Fezziwig/Christmas Present/Merchant: Keith Dougherty
Tiny Tim/Mrs. Dilber/Guest: Gitana Mims
Crew
Sound Effects/Sound Tech: Dean Mahoney
“We are very excited to bring to our patrons our first radio play,” said Mary McKinley, co-artistic director of Greenwood Lake Theater.
Add co-artistic director Katherine Weatherford: “During this difficult pandemic, we are grateful to be able to connect to our audiences this year through streaming our holiday offering.”
Essentials
For more information regarding tickets, venue location, complete list of cast members and production details for “A Christmas Carol” or Greenwood Lake Theater, visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.