Greenwood Lake. ‘A Christmas Carol’ as a radio drama

Greenwood Lake Theater presents via audio streaming, “A Christmas Carol,” adapted for radio from Charles Dickens’ novella by Anthony E. Palermo, on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.

Visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org/a-christmas-carol-radio-play.html for video streaming details.

‘A Christmas Carol’ as a radio drama

Please join us for Tony Palermo’s very faithful radio drama adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story of Christmas, memory, and redemption. The dialogue is verbatim Dickens.

This adaptation has been performed and recorded by Hollywood professionals, radio stations, community theatre troupes, colleges, high schools and elementary students across the world.

Cast

Narrator: Nicholas J. Pearson

Scrooge: Brandon Patterson

Charitable Woman/Belle/Belinda Cratchit/Charwoman: Katherine Weatherford

Charitable Woman/Christmas Past/Guest/ Merchant: Mary Virginia

Nephew Fred/Merchant: Nathaniel Myles

Bob Cratchit/Guest: Frank Falisi

Caroler/Marley/Peter Cratchit/Guest/Olde Joe/Buck: Kevin Milnes

Caroler/Fan/Helen (Mrs.Fred)/Martha Cratchit: Courtney Silber

Mrs. Cratchit/Guest: Laura Ann Peterson

Fezziwig/Christmas Present/Merchant: Keith Dougherty

Tiny Tim/Mrs. Dilber/Guest: Gitana Mims

Crew

Sound Effects/Sound Tech: Dean Mahoney

“We are very excited to bring to our patrons our first radio play,” said Mary McKinley, co-artistic director of Greenwood Lake Theater.

Add co-artistic director Katherine Weatherford: “During this difficult pandemic, we are grateful to be able to connect to our audiences this year through streaming our holiday offering.”

Essentials

For more information regarding tickets, venue location, complete list of cast members and production details for “A Christmas Carol” or Greenwood Lake Theater, visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.