Grow your rowing skills

The East Arm Rowing Club of Greenwood Lake will hold their Annual Learn to Row Program starting Sunday, April 24, 2022. Rowing practice is weekly on the water for six weeks, and the program culminates in race day on Sunday, June 5.

“I think this is our 24th year of the annual program,” said organizer Katy Glover. “We usually get 80-100 people to sign up; four people to a team. Local businesses sponsor teams, so it becomes a community event.”

Register online via the website, www.eastarm.org, or mail-in by printing the forms on the website, which must be received by Saturday, April 16.

The fee of $150 per rower will cover one coached practice per week, and use of equipment for your team with instruction from provided coach. Rowers must commit to the six-week program, and must be available on race day Sunday June 5, 2022.

Come with your friends, or be paired with other rowers your age. This is an adult only program for men and women 18 years or older, in good health, able to swim, and lift 35-pounds overhead.

For information and registration materials, visit the website www.eastarm.org or email your questions to catecody63@gmail.com

