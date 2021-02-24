Hewitt. Support local theater and local businesses by coming out of the cold and into ... murder

The West Milford Players, in conjunction with The Mysterical Players, want to keep theater alive in the local area.

Support The WM Players and DeMarco’s Restaurant in Hewitt, N.J., and attend one of its Murder Mystery Dinner Theaters.

Performances will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., and Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Seating start 30 minutes prior to start time.

Tickets are $35 and include the show, buffet dinner with Chicken Franchise, Eggplant Rollatini, Penne Vodka, salad, bread, dessert, tax and gratuity. BYOB (Beer or Wine) and/or purchase soft drinks the day of show.

The performances will be at DeMarco’s Restaurant, 1926 Union Valley Road in Hewitt.

Tickets can be purchased in groups of 3-8 people at www.wmplayers.org.

Due to CDC Guidelines, a maximum of 40 tickets will be sold for each performance. Masks must be worn when not seated and a COVID questionnaire and temperature check will be done before entering the restaurant.

Call The West Milford Players at 973-697-4400 for additional information.