Investor protection forum scheduled at the Library

West Milford. The township's library invites you to learn about safe investing, types of investment products, and how to protect yourself from Ponzi schemes and scams with Arlene Ferris-Waks, director of investor outreach for the New Jersey Bureau of Securities.

The forum is scheduled from 2-3 p.m. on Feb. 4 and registration is required.

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is charged with protecting investors from investment fraud, and regulating the securities industry in New Jersey.

Through its Investor Education Initiative, the bureau also helps New Jersey residents become informed investors and promotes financial literacy.

Prior to supervising the Investor Education Outreach and Complaints units, Ferris-Waks supervised the Bureau's Examinations unit.

In 2015, she received the New Jersey Attorney General's award for excellence in public outreach.

Register online at www.wmtl.org/events, by calling 973-728-2822, or emailing wmtl@wmtl.org.