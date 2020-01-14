Library hosting winter events

West Milford. The library is hosting a yoga class and a workshop for caregivers this winter.

Gentle Yoga with Michelle

Let go of stress and find strength, balance and joy with gentle yoga classes led by Michelle Brook, 200 hour Registered Yoga Teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy.

Bring your mat or a thick towel, and other props if you have them, but there will be mats available to borrow.

Registration and completion of the required waiver form is required, and is limited to 20 per class.

To register for the Tuesday, Jan. 21 class from 6:30-7:45 p.m., go to https://www.wmtl.org/event/gentle-yoga-with-michelle-14/.

Soul Collage ® Workshops for Caregivers

The West Milford Township Library invites you to experience SoulCollage®, a fun, easy-to-learn process to make a personal set of cards, which expresses your truest self.

Join Pat Decker, Certified SoulCollage® facilitator, for workshops specially designed to give caregivers this special time out for themselves to relax, reflect and enjoy the company of others in a small group.

The next date is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, both from 1-2:30 p.m.

No art experience is necessary – if you can cut and paste, you can do it! All materials will be provided.

Registration is required and is limited to eight participants per workshop.

Please register online at www.wmtl.org/events, by calling the Adult Services desk at 973-728-2822, or emailing wmtl@wmtl.org.