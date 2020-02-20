Local artist Patricia Quirk to display at library in March

For the months of March and April, West Milford Township Library invites the public to enjoy the award-winning works of local artist Patricia Quirk.

Quirk moved with her husband to West Milford in 2013, and was inspired by the beauty of the surrounding countryside, wildlife, and the ever changing light on the lake in Upper Greenwood Lake.

According to a library press release, she especially enjoys painting water, whether it is a calm serene view of the lake at sunset, or a powerful storm off the coast of the Isle of Man in the United Kingdom where she visits with family from time to time.

Her painting repertoire also includes animals, especially dogs; being able to transform a blank canvas into a memory of a much loved pet brings her great happiness.

"I rediscovered painting about 10 years ago, beginning with soft pastels, and moving on to oils and watercolor," Quirk said in the release.

Her work has earned awards at shows hosted by the Pastel Society of New Jersey, Northeast Watercolor Society, Ringwood Manor Art Association, Tewksbury Art Society and Ridgewood Art Institute. In addition, she has had solo exhibitions in Maplewood and Warwick, New York.

Quirk studied at the Summit Visual Arts Center, Lakeside Art Studio with Dannielle Mick and more recently with Susan Hope Fogel in Warwick, where she was introduced to the deconstructed watercolor technique of painting which, she says, "...is always challenging but hopefully ultimately satisfying and successful."

The library, in partnership with the Township of West Milford, invites local artists to apply to exhibit their works in the second floor Gallery of the West Milford Township Library and Community Center, located at 1470 Union Valley Road.

The library said in the release that it is proud to celebrate the talents of our community members by highlighting their works, while living up to its mission of positively impacting people's lives by being even more of a true center of the community.

Applications for the remainder of 2020 are now being accepted by the library.

For details on exhibiting artwork in the Library's Gallery, including policy, procedures, and applications, residents can visit http://www.wmtl.org/exhibits.

As an educational and cultural institution, the library welcomes exhibits of interest to the general public, with preference given to local artists.

Works will be available for viewing during the library and Community Center's standard operating hours.

For more information, please contact the Library Director, Ricardo Pino, at pino@wmtl.org.