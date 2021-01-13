MPAC announces adult online classes

The Mayo Performing Arts Center will launch a Winter Wellness six-week program chock full of entertaining, engaging and enlightening classes and workshops.

Registration is now open, and sessions begin the week of Jan. 18.

From yoga to visual arts, music appreciation to performance and more, these sessions are a great way to connect with like-minded individuals for some fun during the winter doldrums.

Classes include:

Sip and Song: MPAC’S Virtual lounge

Ages 21 and over. Taught by NYC Cabaret performers and bartenders.

Each week participants will get cocktail (and mocktail) recipes in advance and learn how to make them right in class.

Then sip along as you are entertained by the singing bartenders and guest performers.

Participants are also welcome to participate in the open mic or sing along.

Essentials: $125, Thursdays 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

All About Musicals

Missing your favorite Broadway musical? Be visited each week by guest Broadway performers from each show and learn what their process and experience was like. Explore the script, learn more about the background of the show, sing the songs and talk about all your favorite characters and performers.

Essentials: $125, Wednesdays 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: “Hamilton”

Jan. 27: “Wicked”

Feb. 3: “Dear Evan Hansen”

Feb. 10: “Newsies”

Feb. 17: “Mean Girls”

Feb. 24: “Beetlejuice”

Heart and Music: A look inside the New Jersey Symphony

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra professional musicians share an inside look at instruments and their roles in classical ensembles in this engaging six-week NJSO at Home series. Hear great music and stories, and ask musicians your burning questions about their instruments and their lives.

Essentials: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., $90.

Happy Hour Improv for adults, ages 21 and over

An hour of fun-filled, wine-fueled, unscripted fun. Whether you’ve new to improve or a seasoned pro, this weekly happy hour is a great way to spend time with friends and even make some new ones via our virtual classroom. Every week we’ll play fun improv games guaranteed to put a smile on your face and alleviate the daily stresses of life.

Essentials: $90. Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mind, Body and Spirit for 18 and over

A mindfulness, meditation and light yoga class: This unique program will offer real, everyday techniques to ease stress and relieve anxiety. The class will consist of guided meditations, Chakras, mindfulness techniques and tools, and breathing techniques to relieve stress and help with creative blocks and cloudy minds.

Participants will learn exercises and breathing techniques to incorporate into their daily routine.

Essentials: Mondays 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. $90. Free for healthcare workers. Contact mail to pas@mayoarts.org for a special registration code.

For more information, visit: mayoarts.org.