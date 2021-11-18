Newfoundland. Stonehill Pottery Shop holds its annual holiday sale

Stonehill Pottery Shop is having its Holiday Sale the weekend of Nov. 19-20 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 21 (1 to 6 p.m.)

Also Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 26-27 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday Nov. 28 (1 to 6 p.m.).

The shop is filled with handmade functional and decorative pottery. Maria Glaser-Roeser is the owner of the shop for 30 years, making wares of many different colors and styles.

This year’s show also will include organic soaps, lotions and raw, unfiltered honey from Nothing Hidden. Terrariums with fresh succulents also will be available for purchase.

Shoppers can sip on hot apple cider and nibble on cookies while they browse.

This small, local business is located in Glaser-Roeser’s home at 145 Union Valley Road, Newfoundland (one mile from Route 23).

The functional line is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe.

In addition to the holiday show, the shop is open until Christmas on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You also can call for another time or for additional information at (973) 697-4114. Or online at: stonehillpotteryshop.com.