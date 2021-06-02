Newton. Time to register for summer theatre camp

The Newton Theatre Arts Academy in Newton will be hosting summer camps for kids with rehearsals for “Seussical Jr.” and “Peter Pan Jr.”

Summer theatre camp is open to students who are currently in grades 2-12. Camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon for grades 2-3, and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for grades 4-12.

Final performances will take place on July 23-24 and Aug.13-14.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, from 6:30-9 p.m. Callbacks will be held Thursday, June 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Camp tuition is $225 for students now in grades 2 and 3, and $375 for students now in grades 4-12. A limited number of scholarships are available.

To sign up, send an email to info@thenewtontheatre.com.