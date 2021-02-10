Playwrights vie for $500 prize in Zoom fest

Theater buildings may be closed, but the New Jersey Theatre Alliance can still Zoom.

Join the Theater Project online when it showcases eight short plays in the eighth annual one-act play festival, THINK FAST, Feb. 19-21.

The Theater Project invited submissions last fall and chose eight plays to be showcased in THINK FAST. The audience and a panel of playwright-judges vote for Audience Favorite and the $500 Judges’ Pick awards.

“It’s never an easy decision,” said artistic director Mark Spina, “and we like to remind everyone who participates that a competition is just an excuse to bring talented people together.”

The finalists

Made virtual by necessity, the competition is open to playwrights in the tri-state area. The 2021 finalists are Kevin Brofsky, Sarah J. Congress, Claudia Emanuele, George Cameron Grant, Leonard Goodisman, Betsy Maguire, Lawrence Rinkel and Cindi Sansone-Braff.

THINK FAST is part of The Theater Project’s commitment to new work and rising artists.

How it works

The eight short plays will be prerecorded and broadcast Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Each performance is followed by a live cast party on Zoom open to the THINK FAST actors, directors, playwrights and viewers. The audience members are asked to vote for their favorite plays after each show.

The Audience Favorite award along with the $500 Judges’ Prize will be announced at the Sunday, Feb. 21, post-show Zoom party.

In addition to Best Play, the judges will nominate and select winners for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.thetheaterproject.org.