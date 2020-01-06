Resident's artwork on display at West Milford Library

For the months of January and February, the West Milford Township Library invites the public to enjoy the works of local artist Patricia Treta.

Treta has been a resident of West Milford for over 50 years, as well as an accomplished artist and student of the arts for over two decades.

She has enjoyed painting the scenery of the area, from Greenwood Lake to the Ramapo Mountains, to the shores of New Jersey.

Her pastel works have been exhibited at the Ringwood Manor Art Association, the Ridgewood Art Institute, and the Woodstock School, where several of her pieces have sold.

She was selected to further her studies of pastel landscapes under the exclusive tutorship of Mater Pastelist Elizabeth Mowry at a workshop in Provence, France.

Treta said she is proud to be a West Milford resident, and has tried to capture the colors of the fall and the beauty of the winter wonderland of the community.

The library, in partnership with the Township of West Milford, invites local artists to apply to exhibit their works in the second floor Gallery of the West Milford Township Library and Community Center, located at 1470 Union Valley Road.

The library is proud to celebrate the talents of community members by highlighting their works, while living up to its mission of positively impacting people's lives by being even more of a true center of the community.

Artist applications for the remainder of 2020 are now being accepted by the library.

For details on exhibiting artwork in the Library's Gallery, including policy, procedures, and application, visit http://www.wmtl.org/exhibits.

As an educational and cultural institution, the libraryu welcomes exhibits of interest to the general public, with preference given to local artists.

Works will be available for viewing during the library and Community Center's standard operating hours.

For more information, contact the Library Director, Ricardo Pino, at pino@wmtl.org.