Sikh music meets Dave Matthews

The GuruGanesha Band will perform their “rock ‘n’ roll for the soul” music in Milford on Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m.

The free concert, titled “Of Love, Hope and Healing,” will be held on the Delmonico Cottage Green behind the historic Delmonico Cottage, 110 East Catharine Street. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.

The GuruGanesha Band spans a multitude of musical styles, from deeply meditative musical compositions that unfold like lotus petals, to the spellbinding fusion of Indian raga and Western jazz, to full-on bhakti-infused rock.

This uniquely “adventurous ensemble” seamlessly weaves mantras in the Sikh tradition with musical inspirations that range from the Grateful Dead to the Allman Brothers to the Dave Matthews Band.

“’Of Love, Hope and Healing’ is exactly what the doctor ordered for these trying times,” says Yosif Feigelson, artistic director of Kindred Spirits Arts Programs. “Despite the onslaught of modern-day calamities, GuruGanesha’s music is humanistic, multicultural, and optimistic,”

For more information about the GuruGanesha Band, visit guruganeshaband.com. For information about Kindred Spirits Arts Programs visit kindredspiritsarts.org.

The event is produced by the Kindred Spirits Arts Program and sponsored in part by Milford Hospitality Group and The Milford Theater.