St. Joseph Church holds Christmas Concert and Dinner

Nothing stopped parishioners, visitors and entertainers from closing the Christmas season on Jan. 18 with a night of multi-cultural music and songs.

While snow fell on West Milford’s roads, over 200 people gathered in the Saint Joseph Church Parish Center on Germantown Road for the concert and dinner, held under the direction of recently appointed Parish Administrator of St. Joseph Church, Rev. Jakub Grzybowski, who was also assisted by a platoon of volunteers.

The musical entertainment for the evening, performed in both Polish and English, and included members of the church children’s choir, talented soloists, and the highlight of the night, “Kontrabanda and Friends."

Making their way from Chicago amid snowstorms and airport delays, the 10 musicians made it on time, changed into their traditional Polish costumes, and wowed the audience with their beautiful music.