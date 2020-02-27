Tickets on sale now for music and BBQ summer bash

There are two days of great music and BBQ up ahead in Augusta, and whether you like classic rock, Southern rock, or barbecue, there’s something at this summer’s 11th annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges festival for you.

Presented by Franklin Sussex Auto Mall, the annual summer bash offers two days of great music featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Max Weinberg and Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles, plus American Southern/country rock stars The Outlaws, as legendary artists and top competitive barbecue rib teams from around the country heat up the outdoor concert season.

Tickets for the June 27-28, 2020 festival at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ are on sale now at www.rockribsandridges.com.

Weinberg, the New Jersey native and driving rhythmic force propelling The E Street Band for 43 years, provides a truly interactive experience rock fans will love. Billed as Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, audiences are invited to create the set list, in real time, that he and his crack four-piece group will play on Saturday, June 27. Fans choose what songs Weinberg and his band will play, from The Beatles to the Rolling Stones and of course Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s biggest hits.

Felder’s matchless lead-guitar tone added extra fuel to Eagles tracks such as “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights,” “Take It to the Limit,” and “New Kid in Twn,” in addition to having co-written “Victim of Love,” “Those Shoes,” and his most popular co-creation, “Hotel California.” He has since forged an impressive career as a top-tier solo artist and will close out the Opening Day lineup on Saturday, June 27.

The Outlaws have proven to be a festival favorite with their classic hits “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides” and “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” and will head the lineup on Sunday, June 28.

“One of the reasons people love Rock, Ribs & Ridges is because we let our attendees have a say in who will perform, and with Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, they’ll literally dictate what they’ll hear,” said Festival Producer Howard Freeman of Promo1. “With classic rock on Saturday, a full day of Southern rock on Sunday, great food served up by the country’s top pitmasters, craft beers and a whole lot more, this is the place where you’ll want to get your summer started.”

Weinberg, Felder, Kyle Daniel Band, and The Matt Coffy Band perform June 27. The Outlaws, Molly Hatchet, Pat Travers Band and Blackfoot perform on June 28.

VIP shaded seating, meet-and-greet opportunities with the artists, Miller Mezzanine group seating, weekend camping and on-site RV stay options with exclusive campers-only bonus concerts by the Screamin’ Eagle Band on Friday night, June 26 (followed by an “After Party” bonfire) and Kyle Daniel on Saturday night, June 27 add to the festival’s unique atmosphere and fan experience.

Rock, Ribs & Ridges attendees also have the rare opportunity to enjoy award-winning barbecue served up by the country’s top pitmasters, who will also be competing in a juried rib cook-off for the coveted titles of “Best Ribs,” “Best Sauce” and “People’s Choice.” Menus include full and half racks of ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and plenty of side dishes including corn bread and mac and cheese.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.rockribsandridges.com.