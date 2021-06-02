Virtual. Actors Reading with Kids program returns for second year

After a successful debut in 2020, The Theater Project’s Actors Reading with Kids virtual program is returning this year.

The program, offered in conjunction with the Union Public Library, is designed to have actors interact with children virtually and instill a love for reading.

The program is open to kids in grades 2-6.

Last summer, The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, had seven actors coaching eight students in the program, with the number of students expected to at least double in 2021.

Space is limited. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ARKSummer21 or call Emily Macleod at 908-851-5450 ext. 4.

For more information, visit info@TheTheaterProject.org or call the Union Township box office at 908-809-8865.