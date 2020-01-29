Wallisch Homestead asks for help with coming event

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead has put together its 2020 schedule for up coming events a would like the community to lend a hand with its first event of the season.

According to the organization, planning for its 6th Annual Art Exhibit began the day last year's exhibit closed.

The lessons learned have been identified and slight changes made for a bigger and better show this year, the organization said in a press release.

The event takes work and the group is asking for the public's support.

The set displays are borrowed from the St Catherine's Art Show in Ringwood each year.

"The St Catherine's team will begin setting up for their show so the set pieces will have to be returned from the Wallisch Stone Barn," Wallisch Events Chair, John Hefferon said in the release. "Mark Lynch Landscaping has been good enough to provide a truck and it should take about an hour to load it up for the short drive to Ringwood."

He said that last year the Wallisch Group also helped unload the storage unit at St Catherine's as a way of paying them back for the use of the sets.

The work party will meet at Wallisch Homestead Wednesday March 11 at 4 p.m. to load the truck.

The public is invited to unload and also lend a hand at St Catherine's.

Anyone interested in supporting these two local non-profit causes and local area artists are encouraged to contact John Hefferon at johnheff01@gmail.com.