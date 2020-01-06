Wallisch Homestead planning new year of activity

There will be plenty to do at the Wallisch Homestead in 2020, thanks to the organization tasked with maintaining and funding the historic Lincoln Avenue site.

According to a press release from the Friends of the Wallisch Homestead, the new year will bring a variety of weekly community events including classes covering, yoga, Tai Chi, and self-defense.

Those events usually run outside during good weather between 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday nights.

The organization is hoping to get the Great Stone Barn floor renovated this year so weather is not as much of a factor during events, the release said.

It will also be the second year for the Friends of the Wallisch Homestead Music Festival, according to the group.

“The music festival drew over 200 people last year,” Events Committee Chairman John Hefferon said. “This was our first attempt and the response was amazing.”

That event features area and regional music acts as well as food trucks and crafts.

“We did a good job testing out the concept (last year) and had very few fumbles,” he said. “Our philosophy has always been, start small and grow over the years. This has served us well and the team is ready to host another great turn out. with additional entertainment planned.”

The organization will also continue its annual Barn Sale and Art Exhibition.

The exhibition will include an Opening Artists’ Gala this year, featuring live music, artist awards from the show, a meet and greet with the artists and refreshments, according to the organization.

The annual Barn Sale will showcase attic treasures, collectable smalls, Knick knacks and possibly a tchotchke or two, the release said.

Attendees are invited to browse the 2,500 square foot, 102-year-old stone barn for special treasures.

The sale is one of their most successful fundraisers of the year for the organization, and draws hundreds of people over the course of three days, the release said.

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead is a non-profit group dedicated to the preservation and adaptive reuse of the homestead.

According to the organization, it was deeded to the township, as a community resource for recreation, open space and education, by the Wallisch Brothers, who were long time township and board of education attorneys.

Hefferon said the group’s events committee needs the support of the community to continue its programs and restoration of the site on Lincoln Avenue.