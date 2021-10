The Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will be hosting a Paint N Sip, by PaintFusion Art Events with Jen Starr on Friday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Apshawa Firehouse located at 666 Macopin Road, West Milford.

Tickets to attend are $50 per person, for tickets call 973‑513‑1517. BYOB and snacks.

The Apshawa Auxiliary exists to help foster support of the fire company personnel, their families, members of the auxiliary and the West Milford community.