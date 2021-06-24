West Milford. Find music and your ancestors at the library this summer

Friends of the Library Summer 2021 Monday Night Concert Series

Summer Concerts Under the Tent are back.

For July and August, the Friends of West Milford Township Library invite you to enjoy four free live outdoor concerts featuring a variety of musical styles.

All programs begin at 7:00 p.m. under the tent, behind the ‘old library’ at 1490 Union Valley Road.

In the event of rain, performances will be canceled or rescheduled. No indoor concerts are scheduled at this time. As in past years, bring a chair and bring a friend.

No registration is required for these free programs.

The Summer 2021 Monday Night Concert Series opens on July 12 with The Kootz, playing a variety of classic rock, pop, soul and blues.

On July 26, the Friends present Brian Conway, Irish Fiddler.

After that on August 2 is folk rock duo Chasing June.

The series is wrapped up on August 16 with Abe Ovadia, Jazz Guitarist.

For more information, call 973-728-2820 or email wmtl@wmtl.org.

Genealogy 101: Learn How to Start a Family Tree

Not sure how to start a family tree? On Friday, July 23 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. West Milford Township Library will give a beginner session on genealogy. We’ll examine some of the basic tools for getting started and discuss some of the problems facing the beginner.

Along with learning what records to examine, you’ll learn how to put your research in order to prevent duplication and confusion.

No prior experience is required. Registration for this free program is limited to 10 people. To register, go to wmtl.org/events or call 973-728-2822.