Maple Road Cub Scout Pack 141 invites you to its Buddy Bonfire on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Teen Center/Westbrook Park.

Hot cocoa and s’mores provided.

Learn about Cub Scouting and bring a friend.

This is for new and old Scouts and those just wanting more information about Cub Scouting.

If you have any questions, Mapleroadpack141@gmail.com

See you there!

