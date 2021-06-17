West Milford. Library issues community reading challenge of 50,000 minutes

The West Milford Township Library’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Club begins on Sunday, June 27.

This year West Milford residents of every age are invited to join us for reading, fun and prizes.

Registration is required through the READsquared digital platform: wmtl.readsquared.com or download the app for iOS or Android.

Register for the club, log your reading, and help us to reach a community reading challenge of 50,000 minutes.

Register now and log your time by Monday, August 9 to be eligible for prizes.

For more information, visit us on the web at www.wmtl.org, email wmtl@wmtl.org or call 973-728-2823.

July Book Discussion

West Milford Township Library’s book discussion pick for July is Emma Healey’s riveting debut novel “Elizabeth is Missing.”

In this psychological mystery, an elderly woman descending into dementia embarks on a desperate quest to find the best friend she believes has disappeared, and her search for the truth will go back decades and have shattering consequences.

Join us at the Library for Chapters---West Milford Township Library’s monthly book group for adults on either Wednesday, July 14, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. or on Thursday, July 15, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Read the book and join us in Room 6&7 on the Library’s second floor. No registration is required.

This title can be checked out from the library.