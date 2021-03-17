West Milford. Library offers virtual program on organic vegetable gardening

West Milford Township Library invites you to learn the tips and tricks to having an organic vegetable garden that won’t break your back or your bank.

Join environmental educator Virginia Lamb for a virtual presentation on Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about organic gardening topics including site selection, soil management and fertility, planning your garden barriers and more.

This virtual program is geared to adults and teens. Participation is free and registration is required. To register go to wmtl.org/events or email wmtl@wmtl.org.

Lamb, Groundwork Education and Consulting, is an environmental educator with over 25 years experience in recycling, composting, soil health and organic gardening. She has a BA in Environmental Studies from Stockton University and in 2019 got her MS in Soil Science from UMass Amherst.

Lamb worked as recycling coordinator for many years for Galloway Township and Monmouth County in N.J., and has been a freelance educator/consultant since 2000. Clients include schools, companies, governments, environmental/community groups and garden clubs throughout the region.

Lamb is a member of the NJ Composting Council (NJCC), and a Board Member of the NJ Organics Recycling Foundation (NJORF). She also serves on the NRCS Soil Health Technical Advisory Committee for NJ, and on the NJ Climate Change Alliance Organics Working Group.