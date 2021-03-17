West Milford. Meet a wildlife scientist on Earth Day

West Milford Township Library invites teens in Grades 9-12 to meet a wildlife scientist, virtually, on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tierra Curry, Saving Life on Earth Campaign Director and Senior Scientist from the Center for Biological Diversity, will talk about her career path and also talk about the extinction crisis and highlight some of the species that she’s worked with and that she works with at the center.

Curry focuses on building a movement to end extinction. She works nationally with individuals and groups in support of celebrating and protecting biodiversity.

Prior to joining the Center for Biological Diversity in 2007 she worked as an amphibian field biologist, environmental educator and community organizer. She holds a bachelor’s in English from Berea College and a master’s in biology from Portland State University.

Registration is required for this free, online event. Register at wmtl.org/events or call 973-728-2820.

The day before the event we will email you a Zoom link to join us online.