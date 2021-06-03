West Milford. Murder mystery dinner show to benefit West Milford Elks

The Mysterical Players in conjunction with The West Milford Elks present “Dying on Stage, a murder mystery dinner show on Saturday June 26, at 6:30 p.m.

A singer, a dancer, a comedian and a magician all have secrets they do not revealed. Luckily, a promoter raising money for a bogus organization has the answer. Blackmail them all to get what he wants. It’s all fun and games until someone is “Dying on Stage.”

Tickets: $40 plus processing fee. Full course dinner with dessert and soft drinks. Cash bar. Show included.

The show takes place at the West Milford Elks, 1860 Union Valley Road in West Milford.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.mystericalplayers.com/shows/

For additional information, call 973-506-9386.