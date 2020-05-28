x
West Milford Players to host annual meeting June 24

West Milford. The Players are also looking for proposals for their February 2021 show.

28 May 2020 | 11:24
The West Milford Players Annual Meeting and Elections will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m.

Due to current COVID restrictions this may be a virtual meeting. The group will announce the format or place closer to the meeting date.

If you or are a current paid member, have been active in at least one performance this past season and have interest in being on our board, please emailinfo@wmplayers.org by June 9.

Proposal wanted

The West Milford Players are looking for proposals for their February 2021 show.

Though a straight play is preferred for this production, the Players are open to all proposals.

If you are looking to direct a show in our venue in West Milford, please visit http://www.thewestmilfordplayers.org/proposals/and download the proposal form. Please email completed form and/or any questions toinfo@wmplayers.org.

West Milford Players Mainstage shows are now in the beautiful Theater at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480.

For more information, visit www.thewestmilfordplayers.org.