West Milford. Wallisch Homestead announces recent improvements and upcoming events

If you missed the Christmas Past exhibit at the Wallisch Homestead, it’s not too late to still see it, virtually. Visit the Homestead’s new updated website (wallischhomestead.org) and catch a past glimpse of Christmas Past’s video captured and edited by Christian Murphy.

The winner of the Where’s Wally contest will be announced shortly. The Friends at the Wallisch Homestead completed many of it’s intended tasks during the 2021 season. The Barn, Garage and Creamery are all sporting a new coat of paint as well as the Windmill and it’s pumphouse. The Barn’s second floor windows have been replaced. Many smaller projects have also been checked off their to-do list.

If you’re wondering where the Homestead is located (hint: 65 Lincoln Ave.), you can now spot the new entrance sign. The entrance sign was funded in part by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council through Passaic County Community College, providing a grant from the Historical Commission.

Coming soon, self-guided site maps will be on location and on website for the visually impaired. The 2022 season will see the return of the annual Art Show, Barn Sale, Corn Hole Tournament, and Music Fest to name a few events. The Friends is committed to incorporating diversity, equity, justice and inclusion at the Homestead.

FOWH is a 501 (c)(3) charitable nonprofit and is committed to sustaining and improving the property and grounds for cultural, educational and recreational community purposes. Become a member or be involved and become a friend. Contact the FOWH at wallischhomestead@gmail.com