West Milford. West Milford Players hosts picnic, in need of actors

All past and current members of the West Milford Players are also invited to the group’s annual picnic on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m. at Westbrook Park, 1073 Westbrook Road, West Milford.

Bring a homemade dessert for a chance to win a prize in the dessert contest. RSVP to info@wmplayers.org.

Meanwhile, the West Milford Players are looking for volunteers to act in the Long Pond Iron Works Candlelight Tour on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The tour takes place in the woods of Long Pond and is set at night. Patrons will take a guided tour in search of scenes of the past.

Four females and two males are needed. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. Descriptions of each role and a map of each location in the woods will be given to all actors once casted.

Improv acting ability is necessary.

For more information or to volunteer, send email to erika06@optonline.net.

