West Milford. West Milford Township Library Readers Theater debuts Aug. 24

Teens 13-18 are invited to participate in the very first West Milford Township Library Readers Theater on Monday, Aug, 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Readers Theater is a type of performance done by both professional actors and by people everywhere, just for fun.

It’s a little bit like stage acting, except there’s no stage, no costumes and, best of all, no lines to memorize.

Meet online and read from a printed script.

Some parts will be read as a group, some parts will be solo.

Get together online for Monday nights through Aug. 31, cheer each other on, laugh a little and have fun.

No prior acting experience is required, and you will not be in front of an audience. Once the group likes the way it sounds, they can decide whether to record the audio of the performance for others to hear on the library website (www.wmtl.org).