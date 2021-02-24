Zoom. ‘Dog Sees God’ to stream live on March 5-7

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will present the comedy “Dog Sees God” on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on March 5 and 6 and at 2 p.m. on March 7.

The 90-minute play by Bert V. Royal and directed by Dennis DaPrile features performers from New Jersey as well as throughout the East Coast, Toronto and California. It is the second in the Apprentice Production series designed to provide opportunities to young actors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the current theater lockdown, we’re trying to provide these talented, young professionals an outlet for that talent and a great chance to gain valuable experience,” said The Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina.

“Dog Sees God” is a dark comedy involving drug use, eating disorders, bullying, rebellion and sexual identity. It is designed for ages 16 and up.

“These are some of the issues facing high school, college students and young adults,” said DaPrile. “They are universal themes many young people can relate to.”

To improve the virtual experience, “Dog Sees God” will be testing some key features of a souped up version of Zoom (known as OBS-Zoom), which allows the production staff to provide sound effects and virtual backgrounds for the actors who will be performing in their own space from home.

“All the audience has to do is click on the Zoom link they’ll receive just like any Zoom meeting,” said Spina. “But instead of seeing the actors in their living rooms with distracting backgrounds, the audience will see more impactful visuals. We’re thrilled to be one of the first in our area to perform using this medium.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by visiting The Theater Project Presents: Dog Sees God - Events at onthestage.com. Purchasers will receive a link one hour before the performance.

For more information, visit info@TheTheaterProject.org or call the box office at 908-809-8865.