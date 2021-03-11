Zoom. Join a virtual jazz/blues guitar workshop with King Solomon Hicks

The Mahwah Museum, as part of its Les Paul Legacy Series, will present a virtual jazz/blues guitar workshop with guitar virtuoso King Solomon Hicks on Thursday, April 1, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. via Zoom.

King Solomon Hicks grew up in Harlem “around a lot of great musicians.” He has performed in venues such as the Iridium, the Red Rooster, Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar, Terra Blues and more.

Workshop topics will include breaking out of the pentatonic scale box, rhythm guitar licks and tricks and when to use the harmonic minor scale. Solomon will devote approximately 30 minutes on each of the following songs: Stormy Monday (Allman Brothers), Little Wing (Jimi Hendrix), Hideaway (Freddie King), and On Broadway (George Benson).

The registration fee is $35 per person. Beginner, intermediate and advanced players are welcome. Players of all genres will benefit from this workshop. Space is limited so register early at mahwahmuseum.org.

The Mahwah Museum is located at 201 Franklin Turnpike in Mahwah, NJ. Ongoing rotating exhibits include Revealed: Women’s Fight for the Right to Vote, Palisades Amusement Park in Miniature, and “A College Come to Mahwah: Ramapo College, 1965-1975.” Permanent exhibits are “Les Paul in Mahwah” and “The Donald Cooper Model Railroad.”

The museum is open to the public on Saturdays from 1-4 pm; admission is free for museum members and children, and $5 for non-members. Call 201-512-0099 or visit https://mahwahmuseum.org for more information.