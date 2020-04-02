COVID-19 update

The following is a summary of the response to the coronavirus, compiled by the Associated Press:

N.J. moves income tax deadline to July 15

New Jersey's income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses," the leaders said.

The change in the income tax filing deadline mirrors what the federal government announced last month.

The details of the budget are unclear. Murphy had proposed a $40.9 billion spending plan that called for increased spending for schools, public pensions and New Jersey Transit, but the economic impact the virus will have on state finances looks dire given a sharp rise in unemployment claims.

Positive cases increase

New Jersey has been among the hardest hit states by the virus. New Jersey has about 19,000 positive cases and has seen 267 deaths, according to health officials.

Among the dead were a 33-year-old firefighter from Passaic and a 30-year-old baseball coach from Cliffside Park.

The death toll is a reminder that the best thing residents can do is to continue to avoid social interactions, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"I cannot be any clearer in my call: Stay at home before this hits home. Please do your part to flatten this curve," Murphy, a Democrat said.

The state also received more protective gear from the federal government, and more counties are opening testing centers, according to the governor.

COVID-19 testing centers

The designated COVID-19 testing center for Passaic County residents is at William Paterson University in Wayne.

There are statewide testing centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties.

New Jersey Devils offer help

The owners of the New Jersey Devils of the NHL have made a six-figure donation to the state's largest health care system for medical equipment for health care workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Devils co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and RWJBarnabas Health announced the donation without saying the exact amount.

They described it as "significant and impactful." They money was given to RWJBarnabas Health's Emergency Response Fund to help combat the challenges faced by the medical community and its personnel.

Meanwhile, with the NHL season suspended by the virus, the Devils on Monday packed their medical equipment in the Prudential Center and sent 7,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 hand sanitizers, and all their soaps, sprays and cleaning material to the health care network, a team spokesman said.

The Devils have spoken to state authorities and offered to make the Prudential Center in Newark available should it be needed for use as a temporary hospital, the spokesman said.

New gear

The federal government sent a fourth shipment of personal protective equipment for health workers, Murphy said. The 260,000-piece shipment included gloves and masks.

Murphy also said in a tweet that 300 ventilators are on their way to New Jersey from the national stockpile.

Murphy has said the state needs ventilators and the protective equipment more than anything else.

Nursing homes

The number of nursing homes and long-term care facilities hit by the virus continues to climb, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. Some 81 centers have a coronavirus case, up from just over a dozen facilities about a week ago.

The state is now requiring all nursing home workers to wear masks to help prevent them from bringing the virus into centers, Persichilli said.

Brew pubs, auto retail and guns

New Jersey brew pubs will now be able to deliver, the governor said. The state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control had previously barred such delivery.

He also said that auto retailers would be permitted to conduct online sales, with customers allowed to pick up vehicles at dealers or for dealers to deliver

Gun retailers, which were shuttered, will now be able to reopen but by appointment only, Murphy said. He said the decision wasn't his but came from guidance from the White House.

Gas prices

Gas prices in New Jersey and across the nation are still falling amid decreased demand with fewer drivers on the road during the coronavirus epidemic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.22, down nine cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.67 a gallon a year ago at this time.

STATE-FEDERAL PARTNERSHIP

New Jersey's U.S. attorney and the state attorney general have teamed up to crack down on fraud stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Monday announced a state-federal task force to go after people who illegally hoard supplies, gouge prices and conduct other scams.

Murphy has said the state would aggressively pursue any violators.

Law enforcement officials caution residents to be wary of warning signs for scams, including "investment opportunities" tied to COVD-19, as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines and other unproven advice.

ABOUT THE VIRUS

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death

