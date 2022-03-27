Energetic WM scout becomes Eagle Scout

Just a few weeks ago, friends, family and fellow Scouts gathered to celebrate David Braen of West Milford for his advancement to the rank of Eagle Scout.

David, a high school senior recognized as a natural leader by his troop, has earned 34 merit badges during his time with the Boy Scouts of America. (That’s 13 badges beyond what is necessary to achieve Eagle status.)

Additionally, David was required to complete a project that aims to help Scouts “learn leadership skills, or to improve or demonstrate leadership skills [the Scout] already has,” and to “help other people at all times,” according to the Eagle Scout Service Project Workbook. David chose to renovate the sacristy at the Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Pequannock, where he attended grammar school as a child. “We put in new tile floors, a countertop, we repainted a bunch of stuff, and we put some new appliances in,” says Braen. “It was pretty involved. I started that [in] summer of 2020, finished around Thanksgiving.”

For David, memorable moments with the Scouts include a 70-mile horseback ride and a hiking trip through New Mexico. He is grateful for these adventures, but feels proudest of his growth in character. He elaborates, saying, “I think Eagle Scout isn’t just something you work [towards], it’s more of a mark for other people to recognize the person you are. I think it’s the mark of a good person.”

David has been accepted to Northeastern University in Boston, where he plans to study business administration. When asked if he had any last words for the next generation of Scouts, he thought for a moment, then spoke: “You know, there’s many different ways for people to mature. I think if you’re going into Boy Scouts, you’re going to find a way to do that. Any kind of development you think you need, I think the Boy Scouts does provide that.”