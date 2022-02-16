First Goose Savior Award goes to waterfowl advocate Betty Butler

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (February 15, 2022) — In Defense of Animals’ National Goose Protection Coalition granted its first-ever Goose Savior Award during Activist Appreciation Month to long-time goose activist Betty Butler, who has dedicated her life to saving waterfowl. The National Goose Protection Coalition issues the Goose Savior Award to an individual for their heroic efforts to save geese, and in this case, swans.

“Our coalition is thrilled to honor dedicated waterfowl advocate Betty Butler for her noble efforts to rescue, save, and advocate for geese and swans in her community and beyond,” said Lisa Levinson, of In Defense of Animals. “Betty is the perfect example of a Goose Savior who goes above and beyond the call of duty to save geese. She has been instrumental in saving animals in the public eye and behind the scenes. If geese or swans were rescued, Betty likely had something to do with it.”

In February of 1998, Betty Butler organized and held a multi-state day-long conference at the Ocean Place Hilton in Long Branch, N.J., for municipal, county, and state level individuals, and various groups interested in humane treatment of resident and migratory Canada geese and related waterfowl. Attendance of 350 was considered successful and started 20-plus years of personal commitment to the cause.

Butler distributed relevant information needed to further humane treatment and knowledge of Canada geese. She also rehabilitated and released Canada geese and mute swans. In one of many rescues, she raised and later released three orphaned Canada geese. Their successful release required meticulous attention to details while respecting their need to be wild.

“I sincerely hope that I can inspire others to do what is desperately needed to help geese and swans,’ said Butler. “No question, today’s situation is alarming.”

In Defense of Animals’ National Goose Protection Coalition issues Goose Savior Awards to honor good deeds and recognize humane efforts by individuals towards waterfowl. The coalition was formed in 2019 to help concerned citizens stop goose cruelty in their communities.

Learn more and find nonlethal goose stewardship strategies at: www.stopgooseabuse.org

Contacts:

In Defense of Animals, Lisa Levinson, lisa@idausa.org, (215) 620-2130

Betty Butler, bettywbutler123@gmail.com, (732) 758-8543

Activist Appreciation Month is held each February by In Defense of Animals to celebrate the compassionate work of animal activists and is part of the Sustainable Activism Campaign to support activists’ vital work to help animals: www.idausa.org/activistmonth

In Defense of Animals’ Animal Activist Support Line offers free counseling and emotional resources for activists, by activists. Counselors are trained in nonviolent communication techniques and most are professional therapists and coaches who practice a vegan lifestyle. Contact the Support Line by phone, text, email, and online chat: 1 (800) 705-0425, www.idausa.org/activistsupport

In Defense of Animals is an international animal protection organization based in Marin county, California with over 250,000 supporters and a 38-year history of fighting for animals, people, and the environment through education and campaigns, as well as hands-on rescue facilities in India, South Korea, and rural Mississippi. www.idausa.org/geese

e