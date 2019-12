New contracts for both garbage and recycling will bring changes to the town's collection and processing schedules as of Jan. 1, officials said. The new garbage collection contract will mean that refuse must be put out on the curb by 6 a.m. on the pick up day, according to the township. On the recycling front, the town has contracted with a new site to get rid of the items. The new site has stricter regulations, officials said.

Important New Garbage/Recycling Information

· Please keep all paper/cardboard dry and in a covered receptacle or cover with tarp. Any paper/cardboard that is wet is not recyclable and must be placed out for garbage.

· Garbage/Recycling must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day. New contractor has extra trucks collecting, collection times will be earlier.

· Plastic Containers with #1, 2 and 5 symbols only will be collected with commingle. (bottles, glass and plastic)

· Pizza boxes no longer recyclable, dispose of with garbage.

· Scrap Metal will be collected on a call-in basis only. (by zones)

Call (973) 728-2724 to be added to the list.

Recycling Center:

· New Recycling Center Hours:

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Residents may no longer drop off commingle and paper/cardboard at the Recycling Center. Containers are available for West Milford businesses only.

· Leaves/grass clippings, used motor oil, tires, metal, electronics may still be dropped off by all residents.

Call the Recycling Office at (973) 728-2724 with any questions.