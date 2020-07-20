Last call for Kitchen Garden Tour tickets

How to make the perfect kitchen garden? Combine three parts quarantine with one part grocery shortages. Sprinkle in some much needed vitamin D and mix.

OK, so there’s a bit more to it than that.

But you can learn all of the tips and tricks from your green-thumbed neighbors this Sunday, July 26, at Dirt magazine’s sixth annual Kitchen Garden Tour, which has been revamped this year for social distancing.

How does it work?

A lush variety of backyard veggie patches in both Orange and Sussex counties have signed up for the tour: From an elementary school’s community garden, to rookie first-timers, to seasoned pros who don’t need to go grocery shopping for produce — they just hit up their backyards.

Ticket holders get a garden guide and a map to plan out their route, touring gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gardeners share their knowledge, answer questions, offer tips and show ticket holders around (from a safe distance, masked up).

A locally inspired lunch of artisanal pizza and craft beer (or soda or water) from Tin Barn Brewing in Chester, N.Y., is included in the ticket cost. Lots of outdoor seating is available.

At the end of the day, ticket holders vote for their favorite gardens online and an award ceremony is held virtually over Zoom.

Limited tickets (for both children and adults) remain. Sign up today at: kitchengardentours.com