Local happenings this President’s Day weekend

Go to the Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The 3rd Annual Greenwood Lake Winter will be held at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. Music, food, drinks, and even a Polar Plunge for a great cause—you don’t want to miss out on this local favorite event. Click here for more info.

Address: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Sip big brews at this beer festival

Saturday, 12 - 4 p.m. and 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The Big Brew Beer Festival in Morristown celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. With tons of vendors as well as music, the event is indoors, with two different sessions. You can check out more information and get tickets on their website.

Address: The Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave. Morristown, N.J.

Drop by the chess grotto

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ready to up your chess game? Stop by West Milford Library for some casual play – and to get pointers from local chess aficionado Peter Giunta. The library has created its own cozy chess grotto, with two tables set up in a sunny alcove, each with a regulation Archer Chess set. No registration is required; just bring your love of the game.

Address: West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Rd. West Milford, N.J.

Explore the winter wonders of the Paulins Kill Watershed

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hike and explore the winter environment of the Paulins Kill Watershed. The hike is free to the public, and will be led by the watershed’s coordinator, Christine Dunbar. Rain will cancel this event. To register, email ChrisDunbar@FoodshedAlliance.org. For more information, call Christine at 908-798-0697.

Address: Warbasse Junction Parking Area, Kittitinny Valley State Park, 271 Warbasse Junction Rd. Lafayette, N.J.

Want to see more great local events? Visit our online calendar at route94.com