Local students lauded for excellence in science

Hackettstown. Several local students were among those recognized for excellence in science studies during the Centenary Science Awards Ceremony, which was held virtually in April.

The students are:

● Tatiyana Osgood-Myers of Stanhope won the Junior Merit Award.

● Michela Sales of Sussex won the Sophomore Merit Award.

● Alissa Mor of West Milford won the Outstanding Achievement in Science, Second or Third Year Student.

This year’s award recipients represent a growing group of students who have achieved academic excellence at the university, which has significantly expanded its science offerings with new programs in exercise science, health science, public health, and medical laboratory science.

“The students honored at our annual science awards ceremony, as well as by the Independent College Fund of New Jersey, have demonstrated their commitment to advancing scientific inquiry,” said Krassi Lazarova, Ph.D., Science Department chair and associate professor of physics. “They are a central part of Centenary’s growing reputation for excellence in the sciences.”