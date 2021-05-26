x
North Jersey vaccine resources

Everyone 12 or older who lives, works, or studies in New Jersey is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and up; Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and up. Please reference the below resources for help finding an appointment. We will update this page as new information becomes available.

| 26 May 2021 | 10:37
■ Those who are homebound can get a vaccine by visiting covid19.nj.gov/homeboundvax or calling 1-855-568-0545

■ All six state-run vaccination sites are now offering walk-in vaccinations. They are first-come, first-serve, and those with appointments will be prioritized. The Morris County Megasite address is 301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, N.J. The Meadowlands Megasite address is: 1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford, N.J.

■ To make an appointment at the Meadowlands Megasite, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/covid19

■ To check availability through Atlantic Health (which includes the Morris County Megasite), visit atlantichealth.org and click “Covid-19 Vaccine” and then click “Make an Appointment.”

■ Check availability and/or get on a waitlist at West MilfordPharmacy by visiting westmilfordpharmacy.com and clicking “Covid-19 Services.” Under “Covid-19 Vaccine” click “View Service” and scroll down. Under the map, there are links to sign up for the waiting list and to make an appointment.

■ Passaic County residents can check for openings with the Passaic County Department of Health by visiting: passaiccountynj.org/covidvax

■ To check availability at local WalMarts, visit: walmart.com/cp/1228302 and click “Schedule Now.” If you aren’t tech savvy, try calling your local Wal Mart, many are still taking appointments over the phone.

■ Check availability at nearby Rite Aids by visiting: www.ritea.id/newjersey

■ To check availability at local Walgreens, visit www.walgreens.com, click “Schedule Covid-19 Vaccine” and follow directions.

■ Check vaxxmax.com to easily search which Rite Aid and Walgreens locations have appointment availability by zip code

■ Check availability at CVS pharmacies by visiting: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at Wellness Care Pharmacy in West Milford (inside Highland’s Market): 973-506-6490

■ Check availability at nearby ShopRite Pharmacies by visiting shoprite.com/pharmacy and clicking “Get Started” under “Schedule an Immunization Now.”

■ Check availability at nearby Acmes at: www.bit.ly/acmevax

■ Go to covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder and vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby appointment availability.

■ Check availability at nearby Weis Markets at: weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

■ Check availability at nearby Stop & Shops at stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy Scroll down and click “New Jersey” and follow directions.

■ Call the New Jersey Covid Vaccine hotline: 1-855-568-0545 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)