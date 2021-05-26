North Jersey vaccine resources

■ Those who are homebound can get a vaccine by visiting covid19.nj.gov/homeboundvax or calling 1-855-568-0545

■ All six state-run vaccination sites are now offering walk-in vaccinations. They are first-come, first-serve, and those with appointments will be prioritized. The Morris County Megasite address is 301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, N.J. The Meadowlands Megasite address is: 1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford, N.J.

■ To make an appointment at the Meadowlands Megasite, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/covid19

■ To check availability through Atlantic Health (which includes the Morris County Megasite), visit atlantichealth.org and click “Covid-19 Vaccine” and then click “Make an Appointment.”

■ Check availability and/or get on a waitlist at West MilfordPharmacy by visiting westmilfordpharmacy.com and clicking “Covid-19 Services.” Under “Covid-19 Vaccine” click “View Service” and scroll down. Under the map, there are links to sign up for the waiting list and to make an appointment.

■ Passaic County residents can check for openings with the Passaic County Department of Health by visiting: passaiccountynj.org/covidvax

■ To check availability at local WalMarts, visit: walmart.com/cp/1228302 and click “Schedule Now.” If you aren’t tech savvy, try calling your local Wal Mart, many are still taking appointments over the phone.

■ Check availability at nearby Rite Aids by visiting: www.ritea.id/newjersey

■ To check availability at local Walgreens, visit www.walgreens.com, click “Schedule Covid-19 Vaccine” and follow directions.

■ Check vaxxmax.com to easily search which Rite Aid and Walgreens locations have appointment availability by zip code

■ Check availability at CVS pharmacies by visiting: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at Wellness Care Pharmacy in West Milford (inside Highland’s Market): 973-506-6490

■ Check availability at nearby ShopRite Pharmacies by visiting shoprite.com/pharmacy and clicking “Get Started” under “Schedule an Immunization Now.”

■ Check availability at nearby Acmes at: www.bit.ly/acmevax

■ Go to covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder and vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby appointment availability.

■ Check availability at nearby Weis Markets at: weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

■ Check availability at nearby Stop & Shops at stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy Scroll down and click “New Jersey” and follow directions.

■ Call the New Jersey Covid Vaccine hotline: 1-855-568-0545 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)