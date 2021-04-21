North Jersey Vaccine Resources

■ Check availability at Wellness Care Pharmacy in Hewitt (inside Highland’s Market) by calling the pharmacy: 973-506-6490

■ Check availability and/or get on a waitlist at West Milford Pharmacy by visiting westmilfordpharmacy.com and clicking “Covid-19 Services.” Under “Covid-19 Vaccine” click “View Service” and scroll down. Under the map, there are links to sign up for the waiting list and to make an appointment.

■ Passaic County residents can check for openings with the Passaic County Department of Health by visiting: passaiccountynj.org/covidvax

■ To check for availability at the Meadowlands Mega Site, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/covid19

■ Eligible individuals can make an appointment over the phone to be vaccinated at the following Wal-Mart Pharmacies: Franklin (973- 209-4253), Newton (973-300-4760), Rockaway (973-361-6089), Hackettstown (908-979-9342), Riverdale (973-835-5812), Ledgewood (973-598-4088)

■ Check availability at nearby Rite Aids by visiting: www.ritea.id/newjersey.

■ To check availability at local Walgreens, you will need to create an online account at www.walgreens.com and click “Account” and then “Register” to register. After you are registered and signed in, go to the walgreens.com homepage and click “Covid-19 Vaccine Information.” Then click “Find an Appointment,” and then “Get Started.” After filling out the form, you will be prompted to put in your zip code to search for available appointments within a 25 mile radius.

■ Check vaxxmax.com to easily search which Walgreens and Rite Aid locations have availability

■ Check availability at CVS pharmacies by visiting: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

■ To check availability through Atlantic Health, visit atlantichealth.org and click “Covid-19 Vaccine” and then click “Check availability and make a vaccine appointment.”

■ Check availability at nearby ShopRite Pharmacies by visiting shoprite.com/pharmacy and clicking “Get Started” under “Schedule an Immunization Now.”

■ Check availability at nearby Acmes at: www.bit.ly/acmevax

■ Check availability at nearby Weis Markets at: weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

■ Check availability at nearby Stop & Shops by visiting: stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy. Scroll down and click “New Jersey” and follow directions.

■ Go to covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder and vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby appointment availability

■ Call the New Jersey Covid Vaccine hotline: 1-855-568-0545 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

■ Pre-register with the state at: covidvaccine.nj.gov