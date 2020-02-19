Police: Juveniles scrambling to clean 30 egged cars

Two township teenagers may have some egg on their faces after police identified them as the culprits of egging more than 30 cars in several neighborhoods on Monday.

According to Detective Sgt. Eric Darnsteadt, the two juveniles, who are students at West Milford High School, went on an egging spree in several township neighborhoods on Monday, hitting more than 30 cars.

The vehicles were located in Greenbrook Estates, Pinecliff Lake Drive, Crescent Park, and the Island Section of Upper Greenwood Lake, he said.

Police initially asked the public to review security video in the areas as part of the investigation.

That investigation eventually led to the identification of the two teens, he said.

According to Darnsteadt, the teens had not been in trouble before and the act was apparently just a “prank.”

He said that the victims of the egging have so far agreed to financial restitution for cleaning the vehicles.

The pair could face criminal mischief citations which are disorderly persons offenses.