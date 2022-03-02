West Milford Junior wrestlers win matches, advancing them to next levels

West Milford Junior Wrestling hosted the Twin County District 3 Tournament at WMHS on February 20, 2022. Over 260 youth wrestlers turned out to battle for the title of District Champion. The top two placers in each bracket advance to the Region Tournament.

WMJW came away from the day with 12 wrestlers advancing to Regions, including 6 District Champs. An additional 8 wrestlers took 3rd place. In addition to Regions, WMJW will also host a girls’ tournament on March 5. It will be held at WMHS and is open to all NJ girls in grades K-8.

Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. Several West Milford junior wrestlers have also qualified to compete at the USAW-NJ Youth State Championships which will take place at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, on March 12 and 13.

WMJW is open to West Milford boys and girls annually and aims to teach youth athletes to do their best, pursue excellence and to develop individual spirit and sportsmanship through participation in the youth wrestling program.

Captions for photos:team photo: WMJW team at 2022 DistrictsKling: WMJW’s Charlie Kling takes down his opponent DeLoughery: WMJW’s Gavin DeLoughery pins his opponent

